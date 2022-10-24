MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after two juveniles disclose physical abuse taking place in Morgantown.

James Seyed-Ashraf

On Oct. 23, troopers with the Monongalia detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a home in Morgantown to perform a welfare check on two male juveniles, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they met with the boys, ages 13 and 15, who stated that James Seyed-Ashraf, 33, of Morgantown, had physically assaulted them, troopers said.

One victim said that Seyed-Ashraf “had pushed him, slammed his head off the ground and choked him to the point of unconsciousness,” and that while this victim was unconscious, Seyed-Ashraf “struck him multiple times in the right side,” according to the complaint.

The injuries were photographed, and Seyed-Ashraf “admitted to these allegations,” troopers said.

Seyed-Ashraf has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.