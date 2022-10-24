MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after two juveniles disclose physical abuse taking place in Morgantown.
On Oct. 23, troopers with the Monongalia detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a home in Morgantown to perform a welfare check on two male juveniles, according to a criminal complaint.
When troopers arrived, they met with the boys, ages 13 and 15, who stated that James Seyed-Ashraf, 33, of Morgantown, had physically assaulted them, troopers said.
One victim said that Seyed-Ashraf “had pushed him, slammed his head off the ground and choked him to the point of unconsciousness,” and that while this victim was unconscious, Seyed-Ashraf “struck him multiple times in the right side,” according to the complaint.
The injuries were photographed, and Seyed-Ashraf “admitted to these allegations,” troopers said.
Seyed-Ashraf has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $30,000 bond.