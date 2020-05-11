Man charged after 2 separate pursuits through Barbour County, holding woman against her will in his car, deputies say

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man is in custody after two separate pursuits through Barbour County led to law enforcement to capturing him while he was holding a woman in his car against her will, deputies said.

On May 9, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police observed a silver car with defective equipment going north on U.S. Route 250 near Philip Barbour High school, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Everson

While attempting to perform a traffic stop, troopers identified the vehicle’s driver as Jeffrey Everson, 31, of Philippi, and Everson began to accelerate to speeds of 90-100 miles per hour when troopers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren, troopers said.

During the pursuit, Everson passed vehicles in a no passing zone as he drove north on Rt. 250, then continued to travel left of center as he turned right onto U.S. Route 119, failing to stop before entering Rt. 119 northbound, according to the complaint.

While on Rt. 119, troopers said they observed Everson going speeds of 90 miles per hour in a posted 35 mile per hour zone, then he sped through a red light at the intersection of Rt. 119 and Maple Avenue, passing a vehicle in the southbound lane.

Everson then passed by Little Hackers Creek Road at a speed of 110 miles per hour in a posted 55 mile per hour zone, failing to yield to a Barbour County Sheriff’s deputy’s cruiser at the intersection of Rt. 19 and U.S. Route 76 as Everson turned onto Rt. 76, according to the complaint.

Troopers assisted by sheriff’s deputies pursued Everon until he reached the Galloway area, at which point troopers and deputies were “informed to discontinue the pursuit,” troopers said.

On May 10, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department were assisting West Virginia State Police troopers with a warrant service on Everson at a residence on Galloway Dr. in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

While speaking with someone at the residence, deputies observed a silver car heading in the troopers’ direction, which deputies were informed was the same vehicle Everson had eluded troopers with one the previous day, deputies said.

Deputies then “ran to [their] patrol vehicle” and activated its emergency lights and siren, at which point they were able to make contact with Everson’s vehicle as he turned onto Bear Mountain Road, beginning to reach speeds of 70 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

Everson then turned onto Brushy Fork Road heading towards Harrison County while going speeds of 75 miles per hour, eventually turning right onto Green Valley Road while still going at least 65 miles per hour, deputies said.

The pursuit continued when Everson turned onto Rt. 76 at speeds of 70 miles per hour and passing a vehicle in the “no passing” lane then turning right onto U.S. Route 50 going east, failing to yield to a stop sign as he did so, according to the complaint.

While traveling on Rt. 50, Everson reached speeds of 86 miles per hour before turning onto Maple Lake Road and almost struck a vehicle as he drove approximately a half mile past the lake area towards Rt. 76 and headed left toward Taylor County, going airborne at a railroad crossing, deputies said.

Passing several vehicles in a no passing zone and while on a curve, Everson reached speeds of 86 miles per hour, and deputies noticed a female passenger in the vehicle sticking both her hands out of the vehicle’s window multiple times during the pursuit, according to the criminal complaint.

West Virginia State Police troopers also joined the pursuit at this time, attempting to stop Everson, but he also refused to yield to troopers’ attempts to stop his vehicle, where, on the Taylor-Barbour county line, he accelerated to speeds exceeding 75 miles per hour, deputies said.

On Rt. 119 near lower Hacker, law enforcement was stationed to deploy spike strips, but when Everson observed them, he “made an abrupt turn” onto Lower Hackers Creek, passing the intersection of Taylors Drain Road, and almost struck another vehicle as he did so, according to the complaint.

Everson then made “an abrupt turn into a driveway,” where he “lost control of the vehicle,” at which point deputies were able to detain him and the female who was in the vehicle with him, deputies said, but deputies learned that the female in the vehicle had told Everson to let her out multiple times.

The female then stated that she had stuck her hands out of the vehicle on three different occasions and asked Everson to let her out, but he refused to do so, according to the complaint.

Everson has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle, felony fleeing and kidnapping. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.