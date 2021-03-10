Man charged after a boy discloses incidents of sexual abuse to a teacher in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a boy disclosed incidents of sexual abuse to a teacher in Morgantown.

On Jan. 8, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were made aware of a sexual abuse allegation, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Carr

On the previous evening, a teacher at Morgantown High School was informed by a male juvenile that “he was being sexually abused” by Michael Carr, 28, of White Oak, “at home,” deputies said.

Deputies arrived at the juvenile’s home with Child Protective Services, and “more allegations and disclosures” were given by the juvenile at that time, according to the complaint.

The child then participated in “[a]n emergency Child Advocacy Interview,” during which, the boy “disclosed months of abuse from [Carr],” deputies said.

During the interview, the boy stated that he had woken up to Carr touching himself inappropriately “approximately 40 minutes before deputies arrived,” according to the complaint.

The juvenile told deputies that Carr would come into his room and show him “pornography on his phone,” and touch himself inappropriately as he did so. The boy told deputies that Carr eventually began to inappropriately touch him and perform other obscene acts, deputies said.

Carr has been charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian or other person of trust. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $50,000.