Man charged after a police pursuit through Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a police pursuit through Monongalia County.

On May 31, troopers with the Monongalia County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were traveling south on W/Vs/ Rt. 19/25 when they observed a gold Subaru “traveling at a high rate of speed in the same lane,” according to a criminal complaint.

At that point, troopers activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren and stopped in the roadway in an attempt to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the Subaru “continued past officers at a high rate of speed,” troopers said.

Albert Rowan

After that, troopers observed the vehicle, driven by Albert Rowan, 41, of Pursglove, “fail to stop at a stop sign” and turn onto Blue Horizon Drive “at a high rate of speed,” according to the complaint.

Troopers attempted to chase Rowan, but “had to stop due to other vehicles on the roadway,” and when troopers were able to turn onto Blue Horizon Drive, they “could not see the vehicle anymore,” troopers said.

While driving on the same road, a witness told troopers that Rowan turned onto Mason-Dixon Highway, until coming across another witness who pointed to Ramp Hollow Road, according to the complaint.

When on Ramp Hollow Road, witnesses pointed to a neighboring residence, where troopers observed the Subaru parked in the driveway “covered by a tarp in an attempt to be hidden,” and troopers made contact with Rowan at the home, troopers said.

After being read a Miranda statement, Rowan “admitted to seeing troopers, emergency lights being activated, fleeing, driving at a high rate of speed, and covering his vehicle with a tarp,” according to the complaint.

Rowan has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.