Man charged after a pursuit through the Mill Creek area of Randolph County

MILL CREEK, W.Va. — A man has been charged after a pursuit through the Mill Creek area of Randolph County.

On Feb. 9, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department were on a routine patrol in the area of Mill Creek when they observed a red Dodge Dakota parked in the roadway of Shaffers Run Road, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies passed the vehicle “it started to take off,” and deputies then noticed that the vehicle “didn’t have a registration light”; deputies then turned around and initiated their cruiser’s lights and siren, deputies said.

Billy Currence

At that point, the vehicle driven by Billy Currence, 34, of Mill Creek, “accelerated at a high rate of speed,” failing to stop and turned onto Mud Run Road where he reached speeds of 70 miles per hour on a posted 35 mile per hour zone, according to the complaint.

When Currence reached Back Road, he “made no attempt to stop at the stop sign” and ran through a fence into an open field, at which point Currence “exited the vehicle and began to flee on foot,” deputies said.

Deputies then exited their cruiser and pursued Currence on foot, eventually catching up to him and placing him under arrest; during a pat down search of Currence’s person, deputies found “a glass smoking pipe” and half of a pill, according to the complaint.

While at Davis Medical Center for medical clearance, Currence told nurses “that he may have ‘Meth’ in his system,” deputies said.

Currence has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.