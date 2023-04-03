FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after admitting to deputies he that he sells meth “to support his habit” during a traffic stop in Taylor County.

On April 1, while in the area of the Flemington four-way, deputies with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle pass by with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker, according to a criminal complaint.

Patrick Thompson

At that point, deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, but the driver, later identified as Patrick Thompson, 27, of Flemington, did not pull over until Pennsylvania Avenue, deputies said.

When deputies made contact with Thompson, he “was shaking,” and when deputies asked why, he said “he was unsure about his license status due to being in a car accident,” according to the complaint.

After requesting additional deputies to assist, deputies asked Thompson to exit the vehicle to perform a pat down search to ensure he did not have any weapons, at which point they “observed that [Thompson’s] coat pocket was sticking out” and deputies “could see a Crown Royal bag,” deputies said.

Deputies then asked Thompson if there was anything in the bag, to which Thompson replied “there was a pipe,” which turned out to contain burnt methamphetamine residue, as well as a set of portable scales with white residue, according to the complaint.

A following search of the vehicle resulted in deputies locating a cigarette pack containing methamphetamine, as well as a straw; also in the vehicle, deputies located “a bag that contained 33 small individual baggies that were consistent with the type of bag the methamphetamine was located in,” deputies said.

When deputies asked Thompson about the bags, he stated that “he sells to support his habit,” according to the complaint.

Thompson has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.