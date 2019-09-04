Man charged after admitting to multiple years of sexual abuse of juvenile

WESTON, W.Va. – A man is charged with sexual abuse after admitting to exposing himself to a juvenile and asking for sex and nude photos from the child.

Brendon Stout

On Tuesday, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department interviewed Brendon Stout, of Camden, in relation to allegations of sexual abuse against a 14-year-old female family member, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies said Stout admitted to making sexual contact with the girl seven or eight times during the time period 2015-2019.

During those years, Stout said he exposed his genitals to the girl on two separate occasions, and admitted to asking her to give him nude photographs, as well as propositioning the girl for sex, according to the complaint.

Deputies stated the events all occurred in Lewis County, and the girl was 10 at the start of the abuse.

Stout is charged with first degree sexual abuse. He is out on a $50,012 bond.