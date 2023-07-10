SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after admitting to selling 30 grams of methamphetamine “every other day” during a welfare check in Shinnston.

On July 8, officers with the Shinnston Police Department responded to a call of a man sleeping in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Shinn Plaza in Shinnston, according to a criminal complaint.

Mathew Dewitt

When officers arrived, they made contact with Mathew Dewitt, 33, of Shinnston, who they said “had a dry mouth, droopy eyes and was disoriented.” When Dewitt was asked if he had been using any substances, he reportedly said “he had been using that day,” according to officers.

Officers then had Dewitt exit the vehicle and asked if he had any narcotics, to which Dewitt said “he had meth in his pocked any maybe more in the vehicle,” according to the complaint.

A search revealed Dewitt to be in possession three glass smoking pipes, three “snooters,” a set of scales, “a lot of dime bags,” nine Clonazepam pills, $656 in U.S. currency and 14 grams of methamphetamine, officers said.

After being placed into custody Dewitt stated in a Mirandized interview that he “had been selling the methamphetamine that day and averaged to sell 30 grams every other day, and sometimes daily, and would resupply every day for $250 for every 30 grams,” according to the complaint.

Dewitt has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.