Man charged after adult welfare check for incapacitated female results in troopers locating marijuana grow room in Barbour County

MOATSVILLE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an adult welfare check for an incapacitated female resulted in troopers locating a marijuana grow room in Barbour County.

On Oct. 11, troopers with the Barbour County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a residence on Bud Edge Road in Moatsville in reference to a medical emergency, according to a criminal complaint.

Jonathan Davis

When troopers arrived, they found a 66-year-old incapacitated female who had taken a bath while Jonathan Davis, 29, of Moatsville, was supposed to be in the home taking care of her, troopers said.

After entering the bath, the woman attempted to get Davis to come help after she was unable to exit the bath; however, Davis “gave her the telephone, told her to call 911, then left the residence locking all doors behind him,” according to the complaint.

Due to her medical conditions, the woman “is unable to carry on the daily activities of life necessary to sustaining life and reasonable health without the help of her caregiver,” troopers said.

While at the residence, troopers “observed the house to be cluttered, multiple dishes in the sink, trash, flies, no bed sheets on [the victim]’s bed,” according to the complaint.

On that same date, troopers found a room with a padlock on it, and with the assistance of the Philippi Fire Department, the lock was able to be removed from the door, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers entered the room, they “observed what appeared to be an indoor marijuana grow with 19 plants,” troopers said.

When speaking with the victim, she stated that everything in that room belonged to Davis, according to the complaint.

Davis has been charged with felony cultivation of marijuana and misdemeanor neglect of an incapacitated adult. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $20,000 bond.