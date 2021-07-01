Man charged after allegedly admitting to breaking into storage building

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — One man is being charged after allegedly admitting to breaking into a storage building and stealing frozen foods.

On June 26, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the Brookhaven Fire Department for a suspicious male around the building. While searching the area, deputies located a ‘cache of newer tools, frozen meats and other items’ behind a dumpster, according to release.

Earl D. Crites

The release states that the deputies then located a male hiding nearby, with the help of local residents. After a short foot pursuit, the male was detained.

The male was identified as Earl D. Crites, 21 of Morgantown. Crites was interviewed, where he allegedly admitted to breaking into a storage building and stealing frozen food. The deputies were unable to determine where the tools came from, according to release.

Crites has been charged with one count of breaking and entering. He is being held at the North Central Regional Jail on $190,000 bond.