PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly admitting to sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Barbour County.

Jordan Bodkins

On Oct. 24, deputies with the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department conducted an interview with a man who had been accused of sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint.

The subject of the interview, Jordan Bodkins, 21, of Philippi, “confessed to having sexual intercourse with” a female teenage victim, deputies said.

Also during the interview, Bodkins admitted to sexually assaulting the victim “two different times,” according to the complaint.

Bodkins has been charged with third-degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $40,000 bond.