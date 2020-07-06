Man charged after allegedly assaulting man in a Fairmont residence after trying to steal cigarettes

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a man in a Fairmont residence after being told not to take cigarettes.

On July 3, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of an assault at a residence on Robinson Street in Fairmont, according to criminal complaint.

On that date David Locke, 43, of Fairmont entered an apartment through the unlocked back door and picked up a pack of cigarettes in a bedroom of the residence, officers said.

The resident told Locke to put the cigarettes down and leave the residence, but Locke put a “blue ‘D’ shaped weight around his fist and struck [the victim]” several times in the head, leaving “visible knots on [the victim]’s head,” according to the complaint.

Locke has been charged with burglary and malicious assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012.

