GRAFTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly assaulting a woman with a wooden club in Grafton.

On Oct. 26, officers with the Grafton Police Department were dispatched to Walgreen’s in reference to a hang-up call from a female stating she was in need of law enforcement in Grafton, according to a criminal complaint.

Cecil Kupfner

While en route to Walgreens, officers were rerouted to NAPA for a second call from a second individual who stated that a man, later identified as Cecil Kupfner, 39, of Grafton, had struck the original caller “in the head with a baton and that the female was bleeding,” officers said.

When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the victim and another woman who stated that they were “at McDonald’s ordering food when she heard a male yelling but could not tell where the voice was coming from,” according to the complaint.

After that, they drove toward Victory Avenue when they “could see the man who was yelling across the street in the NAPA parking lot,” and as they observed Kupfner “screaming and waving his arms around,” the two women stopped to make the initial call to 911, officers said.

At that point, Kupfner “approached the car and began violently hitting the victim in the head with a wooden club”; other individuals in the vehicle exited and attempted to disarm Kupfner, during which time the victim “was struck several more times” before he was disarmed, according to the complaint.

After Kupfner was disarmed, he fled the scene and the second 911 call was made, officers said.

While on scene, officers located the wooden club, a pair of house shoes, as well as a pair of glasses which all belonged to Kupfner, according to the complaint.

Kupfner has been charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.