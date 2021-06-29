Man charged after allegedly attempting to force a woman into a vehicle in Morgantown after ‘spanking’ her

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to force a woman into a vehicle in Morgantown after “spanking” her.

On June 22, a man showed up to a residence on Montrose avenue “demanding his property back,” according to a criminal complaint.

Shelton Coates

A victim told the Morgantown Police Department that when she retrieved the laptop and gave it to Shelton Coates, 37, of Morgantown, and them Coates stated “she was coming with him and forcibly escorted her by the neck to the silver vehicle parked on the roadway,” officers said.

The victim told officers that Coates “was trying to put her in the vehicle when she noticed rope laying in the back seat,” and when the victim refused to get in the vehicle, Coates “grabbed her by the back of the neck, bent her over the vehicle’s hood and started to spank her,” according to the complaint.

At that time, two witnesses noticed Coates hitting the victim, and “got into a verbal argument,” which resuled in “Coates displaying a knife and stating he had a gun as he walked away,” officers said.

Coates then got into the Honda Accord, which had been reported as stolen, and drove away from the area, according to the complaint.

On June 23, officers were once again dispatched to the residence on Montrose Avenue in reference to a report of Coates holding people hostage, officers said.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed the stolen Honda parked in front of the residence with its engine running, and when other officers arrived on scene, officers created a perimeter and were able to extract all residence of the apartment, according to the complaint.

Once the residence was cleared, officers were unable to locate Coates, and “witnesses stated that Coates fled prior to officers’ arrival,” officers said.

Coates has been charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and attempted kidnapping. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.