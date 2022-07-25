MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to kidnap a child in Morgantown.

On July 23, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a call of a kidnapping taking place on University Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with a woman who stated that “a male came up and attempted to grab her son and pull him away from her by grabbing his arm and pulling” him, officers said.

At that time, the woman was able to keep the child away from the man, later identified as Brian Cummings, 34, of Granville, who was “chased off by Sheetz security and a manager,” according to a complaint.

After receiving a picture of Cummings from Sheetz, officers were able to identify him and later place him into custody, officers said.

Cummings is charged with attempted kidnapping. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.