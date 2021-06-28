Man charged after allegedly attempting to solicit a teen girl and sending explicit images in Webster County

WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly attempting to solicit a teenage girl and sending explicit images in Webster County.

On June 25, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department received a tip that a suspect had been actively soliciting, what the individual believed to be, a 15-year-old female for illegal acts, according to a criminal complaint.

Mark Hull

On that date, deputies met with Mark Hull, 60, of Webster Springs, at his residence on Laurel Fork Drive, deputies said.

After giving Hull his Miranda statement, Hull told deputies that “the person he had been talking to advised that she was a 15-year-old girl,” and that “he should have stopped talking to her” and “what he had done was wrong,” according to the complaint.

Hull also told deputies that “he had talked to her about meeting at her home when her parents were not there,” and that he should not have sent a sexually explicit video of himself,” deputies said.

The messages and videos sent by Hull to the person he believed to be a 15-year-old female were all sent from the Laurel Fork Drive address, according to the complaint.

Hull has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and distribution of obscene material to a minor. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.