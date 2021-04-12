Man charged after allegedly beating another man with a weight lifting bar in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly beating another man with a weight lifting bar in Clarksburg.

On Apr. 9, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Tiffany Terrace in the East View area of Clarksburg in reference to a battery call, according to a criminal complaint.

John Buller

When deputies arrived, they met with the victim and observed “a deep laceration across his right eye and his eyelid nearly severed off his face,” as well as “uncontrolled bleeding coming from his face/eye,” deputies said.

The victim stated that he had gotten into an argument with John Buller, 32, of Clarksburg, and that Buller had “struck him in the head/face several times with a weight lifting bar,” according to the complaint.

After the victim was transported to UHC for his injuries, deputies were able to locate Buller “a short distance away on foot,” and took him into custody, deputies said.

Buller has been charged with malicious wounding. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.