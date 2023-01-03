COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Webster Springs man has been charged after allegedly beating another man in Webster County.

On Dec. 30 at around 3:15 p.m., troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of a malicious wounding taking place on Ricks Park in Cowen, according to a criminal complaint.

Arey Harman

When troopers arrived, they made contact with the victim who had “extensive injuries to his head and face,” with his “left eye completely swollen shut and the entirety of his face bruised,” troopers said.

The victim was also “unable to stand or walk by himself,” and “unable to provide details on what happened due to him being severely injured”; on scene crews “determined his injuries were so significant that they arranged transportation to Charleston Area Medical Center via air evac,” according to the complaint.

A few hours later, Arey Harman, 29, was caught on camera at the Y Mart in Cowen “bragging about him beating [the victim] maliciously,” which was corroborated by “other subjects in the Y Mart at the time,” troopers said.

Harman has been charged with malicious wounding and attempted murder. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.