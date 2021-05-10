Man charged after allegedly biting firefighter during structure fire in Adrian

ADRIAN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly biting a firefighter during a structure fire in Adrian.

On May 6, during a structure fire in Adrian, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department observed an individual in the rear bed of a pick-up truck “fighting with pedestrians as they were yelling for assistance,” according to a criminal complaint.

Tylor Arbogast

Prior to deputies’ arrival, Tylor Arbogast, 28, of Buckhannon, jumped onto the hood of the truck, and “smashed the front windshield out and busted the driver’s side window with a large rock,” deputies said.

Deputies then “tried to gain control of [Arbogast] and he was refusing to comply and resisted arrest,” and during that time, Arbogast “unlawfully and intentionally bit a fireman” … “while assisting in [Arbogast’s] apprehension,” according to the complaint.

While attempting to apprehend Abrogast, he “was instructed numerous times to comply and continued to kick, headbutt and bite,” deputies said.

Arbogast has been charged with obstructing an officer, assault and battery. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.