FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly brandishing a firearm during an argument in Fairmont.

On Thursday, April 27, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call of a brandishing complaint taking place at a residence on Owens Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

John Nestor

When officers arrived, they spoke with John Nestor, 57, of Fairmont, and in a Mirandized interview, Nestor stated “he had produced a firearm during a verbal altercation” with another individual, officers said.

Nestor told officers that a relative “had advised him of a conversation” about the victim stating they were “not happy with their residency as his neighbors,” and Nestor “would wait for the [victim] to come home and then exit his residence with a firearm holstered on his belt,” according to the complaint.

During the interview, Nestor told officers “he does not usually carry the firearm on his person, and that it was loaded,” and while speaking with the victim about the conversation with Nestor’s relative, Nestor “drew his firearm and held it at the ‘low ready’,” officers said.

The victim told officers that Nestor did, in fact, produce the firearm, but stated that “Nestor pointed the firearm at him”; Nestor told officers that “he had consumed approximately four alcoholic drinks and smoked marijuana prior to this incident,” according to the complaint.

Nestor has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.