Man charged after allegedly breaking into abandoned Fairmont house, having ‘multiple different forms of drugs’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into an abandoned house in Fairmont and having “multiple different forms of drugs” in his bag.

On Sept. 6, officers with the Fairmont Police Department received a call of a possible breaking and entering taking place at a vacant house on Virginia Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Kenneth Jackson

The caller said that two people had entered the residence at night, and when officers arrived, they saw the back basement door window broken open, officers said.

Officers then surrounded the exits of the building and made contact with Kenneth Jackson, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, who was inside the vacant house and had a black bag in his hand, according to the complaint.

Jackson did not comply with several commands to exit the house until a K9 unit arrived on the scene, officers said.

Once inside, officers were able to locate a loaded Ruger SR9 handgun, a bag which “had multiple different forms of drugs” inside, a set of scales, cash, individual bags, rubber bands and a roll of aluminum foil, according to the complaint.

The narcotics found consisted of five clonazepam pills, 24.10 grams of methamphetamine, 30.1 grams of marijuana and 31.70 grams of fentanyl, officers said.

Jackson has been charged with transportation of fentanyl into the state, breaking and entering and three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $150,012 bond.