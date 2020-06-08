Man charged after allegedly breaking into home in Morgantown and attacking its occupant, strangling dog

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after breaking into a Morgantown home and assaulting its resident and strangling her dog, officers said.

On June 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Beechurst Avenue in Morgantown, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived at the residence, they entered through a steel door which had been bent and broken, “showing signs of forced entry,” officers said, and while inside they took a male, identified as Curtis Lampkins, 23, of Morgantown, into the hallways.

Curtis Lampkins

When talking to the victim, officers learned that Lampkins had struck her several times in the legs, arms and head, as well as “plac[ing] his hands around her neck and over her mouth and face” in an attempt to strangle her, according to the complaint.

The victim also told officers that Lampkins “was attempting to choke her dog,” as well, and that he “had placed his hands around the neck of the dog” to choke it; officers said that they observed the dog cowering behind the victim as they spoke to her.

Officers were able to observe “red markings around [the victim’s] face, consistent with placing hands around her throat,” and that there were cuts and scrapes on the victim’s knees, as well as markings on the back of her upper thigh, according to the complaint.

Also, the victim told officers that Lampkins had kicked in the door in order to get into her house, officers said.

Lampkins has been charged with strangulation and cruelty to animals. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $15,000 bond.