MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a Morgantown residence and attacking two people inside.

Shawn Collins

On Jan. 7, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to Washington Street in Morgantown in reference to a reported disturbance, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, a victim “yelled out of the second story window and stated ‘He’s in here'” and at that point, Shawn Collins, 31, of Morgantown, began walking down the apartment’s stairs, officers said.

Officers then attempted to detain Collins, but “he attempted to free himself from [officers’] grasp” only to quickly be placed into custody, according to the complaint.

After doing so, officers spoke with the victims who stated that “Collins ‘hung out’ with her and [another victim] in their apartment ‘last night’,” and that when the victims returned to the residence later, “the entry door to the apartment had been forcibly entered,” officers said.

At that time, the victims “located Collins in their apartment and told him that they were going to bed and asked him to leave”; Collins complied, but the victims “observed that Collins had stolen several items,” including jewelry and clonazepam pills, according to the complaint.

The victims then “texted Collins to address the theft,” and shortly after, Collins returned to the apartment and ‘forced his way in,’ officers said.

Once inside the residence, Collins struck one of the victims “with a closed fist in the right shoulder and used his open hand to push her face back, injuring her now” shortly after calling the victim “a ‘f***ing c***’,” according to the complaint.

After striking the first victim, Collins “choked” the other victim “using his hands to strangulate her and preventing [her] from breathing” before “striking her on the left side of her jaw using his right hand and continuing to strike her in the back of the head,” officers said.

While on the scene, officers “observed a broken door frame and pieces of wood lying next to the door frame,” as well as “redness and small specks of blood” on one victim’s nose and “swelling and redness to the left socket area of [the other victim’s] jaw and further swelling/redness to the back right side of her head,” according to the complaint.

Collins has been charged with strangulation and burglary. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.