Man charged after allegedly breaking officer’s ankle during altercation in Philippi

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly breaking an officer’s ankle during an altercation in Philippi.

On July 5, officers with the Philippi Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for defective equipment while in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

During the stop, officers located “several items of drug paraphernalia and a green money bag,” as well as a bag containing a crystal-like substance, officers said.

Matthew Cutlip

When officers attempted to place the vehicle’s driver, Matthew Cutlip, 39, of Rosemont, under arrest “at which time Cutlip began to resist arrest,” according to the complaint.

An officer and Cutlip “then went over the river bank between Mountaineer Mart and the covered bridge,” and Cutlip pushed the officer “backward toward the river,” and the officer’s “left ankle started to hurt,” officers said.

Later, “it was confirmed by Broaddus Hospital that the officer did break his ankle during the incident,” according to the complaint.

Cutlip has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and unlawful assault on an officer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.