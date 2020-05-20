Man charged after allegedly breaking Tunnelton home, assaulting resident

TUNNELTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly breaking into a home in Tunnelton and assaulting its resident.

Logan Lobb

On May 17, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Walnut Street in Tunnelton in reference to a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Prior to deputies’ arrival, Logan Lobb, 22, of Tunnelton, allegedly entered the residence and brandished a handgun at one of the home’s residents, deputies said.

Unprovoked, Lobb then struck the victim on the forehead with the handgun, causing a large gash, according to the complaint.

Lobb has been charged with malicious assault and burglary. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.