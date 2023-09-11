BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly bringing “condoms and other sexual toys” to meet a 15-year-old girl in Buckhannon.

On Sept. 10, officers with the Buckhannon Police Department learned that a man in Upshur County agreed to meet with an individual he believed to be a 15-year-old girl at Buckhannon City Park, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffery Bennett

In a Mirandized interview, Jeffery Bennett, 52, of Buckhannon, “did admit to bringing condoms and other sexual toys with the intent to engage in sexual activity with said 15 year old while at the Buckhannon City Park,” officers said.

Officers located Bennett at the Buckhannon Masonic Lounge after he relocated from Buckhannon City Park, according to the complaint.

Bennett has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.