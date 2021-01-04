Man charged after allegedly discharging weapon into neighbor’s apartment on 2 separate occasions in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man is in custody after allegedly discharging a weapon into his neighbor’s apartment on two separate occasions in Fairmont.

On Jan. 2, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a shots fired complaint at an apartment on Ferry Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said “[t]he victim was lying in her bed when she overheard a loud noise emitting from the upstairs apartment” and that it “sounded like a gunshot.”

Carlos Sanabria-Laboy

The victim told officers that “[i]mmediatedly after hearing the gunshot, particles from the drop ceiling in her bedroom hit her in the face,” and that when she looked up, the “gunshot hole in the ceiling tile directly above where she was lying,” according to the complaint.

In their investigation, officers said that Carlos Sanabria-Laboy fired “one shot from a Smith & Wesson MP Shield .40 caliber handgun through his kitchen floor,” and that Sanabria-Laboy “admitted to firing the shot while loading his firearm inside of his apartment.”

Officers were also told that on Dec. 20, Sanabria-Laboy had fired a round which “traveled into the bathroom inside [the victim’s] apartment,” and on that same date, Sanabria-Laboy woke the victim up by “knocking on her apartment door” and his “hand was bleeding profusely,” according to the complaint.

On that date, Sanabria-Laboy told the victim “that he had been drinking and discharged a round from his firearm, which struck his left hand, and then traveled through his living room wall and into the bathroom,” officers said.

On Dec. 21, Sanabria-Laboy went to Fairmont Medical Center in order to receive treatment for a gunshot wound, according to the complaint.

Sanabria-Laboy has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.