WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly dragging a dog through the streets of Westover.

On May 13, officers with the Westover Police Department were dispatched to a reported disturbance in the area of Bound Circle in Westover, according to a criminal complaint.

Raymond Ward

Officers said that when they arrived at the scene, they made contact with a woman who said that Raymond Ward, 48, of Westover, was “dragging his dog,” and when the woman attempted to stop Ward, she “was then struck.”

After observing an abrasion to the woman’s arm, officers then made contact with Ward who said that the dog was at the back of the residence; when officers observed the dog, they noted “the dog to have several lacerations and abrasions across its body,” according to the complaint.

Officers said that the dog’s injuries were to its “knees, paws, groin area and stomach area,” as well as having “a laceration on its throat,” officers said.

Ward has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.