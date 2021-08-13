Man charged after allegedly failing to report murder incident in Preston County

KINGWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly failing to report a murder incident in Preston County.

On Aug. 12, troopers were investigating an incident which resulted in David Wilhelm, 36, being charged in the murder of Stephanie Weis, 30, according to a criminal complaint.

Corey Cuppett

In an interview with Corey Cuppett, 42, of Kingwood, he stated that “he was present in the residence at the time of the murder,” troopers said.

Also during the interview, Cuppett told troopers “that he was aware Ms. Weis was deceased before he left the residence,” and that “he remained in the residence for an extended period of time after the murder was committed,” according to the complaint.

During the time Cuppett was there, he “failed to report the incident to law enforcement,” troopers said.

Cuppett has been charged with concealment of a deceased human body. He is being held in Tygrart Valley Regional Jail on $200,000 bond.