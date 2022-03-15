FLEMINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after he allegedly fired two shots at a victim in Taylor County.

Hershel Parks

On March 14, troopers with the Taylor County detachment of the West Virginia State Police responded to a call of shots being fired at a residence on Sandlick Hollow Road in Flemington, according to a criminal complaint.

When troopers arrived, they made contact with a male victim who said he was cutting wood in the area when Hershel Parks, 67, of Flemington, “came out of his residence and began yelling” at the victim “to get off the property and he doesn’t have any rights to be here,” troopers said.

At that point, Parks “fired two shots” above the victim’s head; an investigation into the incident showed that Parks was prohibited from owning a firearm due to a previous wanton endangerment conviction in 2005, according to the complaint.

Parks has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.