Man charged after allegedly firing 3 rounds at victims in Upshur County residence

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly firing three rounds at victims in a residence in Upshur County.

Jerry Daff

On Dec. 14, deputies with the Upshur County Sheriff’s Department in reference to an incident taking place at a residence on Winding Lane in Buckhannon, according to a criminal complaint.

While en route, deputies learned that Jerry Daff, 83, of Buckhannon, was “threatening to shoot himself and pointed the gun” at two individuals with a high point 9mm, deputies said.

Daff then fired “approximately three rounds into the residence” with the two victims inside, according to the complaint.

Deputies later entered the residence and detained Daff, and while in the residence, deputies found “empty bullet casings outside on the porch,” deputies said.

Daff has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.