Man charged after allegedly firing a gun at victims in a vehicle in Belington

BELINGTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly firing a gun at victims in a vehicle in Belington.

On July 6, officers with the Belington Police Department were advised that a man had pulled a gun and shot the radiator of a vehicle in Belington, according to a criminal complaint.

Michael Burns

Officers took a written statement from a victim, which stated that when the victim pulled up alongside the county road to pick up a female, Michael Burns, 24, of Belington “shot the radiator of the truck,” officers said.

The shot went through the headlight and fender of the vehicle and into the transmission cooler, and that there were two passengers inside the vehicle with the victim, according to the complaint.

The victim stated that Burns also had a steel pipe and tried to hit the truck with it, officers said.

After reading Burns his Miranda statement, Burns told officers that “he did shoot the truck two times with a gun,” according to the complaint.

Another witness to the incident stated that Burns threatened a female at the scene by claiming he would “blow her brains out,” before firing the weapon, officers said.

Burns has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $40,000 bond.