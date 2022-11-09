MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after he allegedly discharged a firearm at a home in Preston County.

Craig Pegley

On Nov. 7, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Masontown in reference to a reported domestic dispute, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene, they met with a woman who stated that she and Craig Pegley, 41, of Masontown, “got into a verbal argument,” deputies said.

The victim told deputies that Pegley then “went onto the back porch, at which time she heard a gunshot”; when deputies looked in the area, they located a single shell casing, according to the complaint.

Upon speaking further with the victim, she said she “believed that [Pegley] had fired the firearm inside the residence,” and deputies located “a bullet hole in a bedroom wall which placed the victim in harm’s way,” deputies said.

Pegley has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.