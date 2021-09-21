Man charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at vehicle in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at a vehicle in Morgantown.

On Sept. 20, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the 7100 block of Dorsey Lane in Morgantown in reference to a call of shots fired, according to a criminal complaint.

Lonnie Harris

While en route, deputies were advised that “an unknown black male wearing dark pants and a yellow hat fired approximately 8-10 shots,” and when deputies were on Dorsey Lane approaching Marjorie Gardens, they saw Lonnie Harris, 36, of Maidsville, who met that description, deputies said.

When deputies exited their police cruiser, they asked to see Harris’ hands, but “he fled on foot,” according to the complaint.

As deputies pursued Harris, they saw him “reach into his waist area,” and when deputies were finally able to apprehend him, Harris had a black and gold Taurus 9mm underneath him, deputies said.

While EMS workers checked Harris, he looked at deputies and stated ‘You’re gonna die soon,’ and when deputies asked him to repeat himself, Harris once again said ‘You’re gonna die soon,’ according to the complaint.

When deputies asked Harris “if that was a threat,” Harris said that “everyone was dying because of COVID,” deputies said.

Upon speaking with a witness at the scene where shorts had previously been fired, the witness stated that Harris “was behind his truck and talking out of his head,” and when the witness backed his truck out of the space, Harris “began firing a gun,” according to the complaint.

The witness sped away, but Harris followed his vehicle into the roadway. At that point, the witness “heard a bullet ping off his vehicle,” deputies said.

Deputies recovered shell casings at the scene which matched the bullets in the gun recovered from Harris, according to the complaint.

Harris has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person possessing a firearm. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $35,000 bond.