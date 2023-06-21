WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a shotgun in a residential area of Webster Springs where children were nearby.

On June 17, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the area of Bennett Avenue in reference to an individual carrying a shotgun toward First Street in Webster Springs, according to a criminal complaint.

Joshua Miller

While deputies were en route, they were advised that Joshua Miller, 39, of Webster Springs, “had fired two shots” in the alley between First and Second streets and was yelling for a man to come out of a residence, deputies said.

Deputies came in contact with Miller on Bennett Avenue who “threw the gun on the sidewalk and fell on the roadway yelling for help,” and placed Miller into custody, according to the complaint.

After Miller was in custody, deputies went to the area where the shots had been reported as being fired and located a spent shotgun shell, along with “approximately 50 people including children standing out in their yards and driveways,” deputies said.

Miller has been charged with wanton endangerment and brandishing a deadly weapon. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.