Man charged after allegedly firing weapon at vehicle in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle in Fairmont.

On Sept. 13, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Mound Avenue in Fairmont in reference to a shots fired call, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they observed an orange Kia Soul with two bullet holes in its rear glass, officers said.

Erick Jones

Due to the residence having a Ring camera system installed, officers were able to review footage to see that two men, one of whom was identified as Erick Jones, 26, of Fairmont, approached the residence, according to the complaint.

At that time, Jones “struck the Ring doorbell with a club,” and broke it; however, the home’s owner was alerted by the camera “followed by two gunshots,” officers said.

The resident then walked out of the home and saw Jones “fleeing from the area,” according to the complaint.

Jones has been charged with wanton endangerment, being a prohibited person possessing a firearm and conspiracy to commit a felony. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.