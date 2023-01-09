FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after a dog in Marion County was found with bruises “caused by blunt force trauma.”

Luke Masters

On Jan. 7, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a residence in reference to a call of animal abuse taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

While on scene, officers learned that Luke Masters, 22, of Mannington, had been staying at the residence with a black Labrador Retriever that the complainant said Masters had treated “in a violent manner,” officers said.

The complainant stated that Masters “punch[ed] the dog in the head multiple times” and had “held his foot on the dog’s head” for the entire four days Masters had occupied the residence, according to the complaint.

When officers met with Masters, “the dog was visibly terrified” and “shaking non-stop”; the dog was taken to the North Central West Virginia Veterinary Emergency Clinic where officers learned it “had inflammation/faint bruising on both eyes caused by blunt force trauma,” officers said.

Masters has been charged with cruelty to animals and is currently being held at the North Central Regional Jail.