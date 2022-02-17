MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly striking a 2-year-old girl in the face multiple times at a residence in Morgantown.

Aron Blosser

On Jan. 15, a woman came into the Morgantown Police Department to report an incident of child abuse that happened the previous evening, according to a criminal complaint.

The woman told officers that she was at her residence on Listravia Avenue in Morgantown when Aron Blosser entered the residence after work, officers said.

The woman stated that when the youngest child “began crying, Blosser became enraged due to the noise,” and that when a 2-year-old girl entered the room soon after, “Blosser struck the 2-year-old female three separate times in the left side of her face and then threw her down on the bed,” according to the complaint.

When officers took photos of the child’s injuries, they “observed her entire left cheek to be reddened, bruised and raised,” officers said.

Blosser has been charged with child abuse. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.