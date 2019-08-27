Man charged after allegedly hitting victim in the head with a liquor bottle outside Morgantown fraternity house

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – A Morgantown man has been arrested after allegedly hitting a man in the head with a liquor bottle outside a WVU fraternity house.

On Aug. 18, officers with the Morgantown Police Department were dispatched to Ruby Memorial Hospital in reference to a male individual who wanted to report he had been injured in a fight the previous evening, according to a criminal complaint.

The victim stated that around midnight that day he was standing outside of a fraternity house on High Street when a black male struck him in the face with either a fist or liquor bottle, deputies said.

After being hit, the victim said he fell to the ground, then was helped inside by fraternity members who lived in the house which the victim was in front of, and went to sleep without realizing the severity of his injuries, according to the complaint.

When he woke up, the victim went to Ruby Memorial Hospital suffering from severe jaw pain, and the doctor told him that his jaw was broken in two places, and he would need surgery to fix it and his mouth would need to be wired shut while it healed, deputies said.

During the incident, several fraternity members were standing outside and saw the victim being struck, the fraternity members were shown a line-up of possible suspects in the case, and three identified Bishop Reese, 21, of Morgantown, and said he used a liquor bottle to strike the victim in the face, according to the complaint.

Bishop Reese

At the time of the incident, officers positively identified Reese outside the fraternity house, and university police officers had been dispatched to the house regarding the incident, but the victim was not around at the time, deputies said.

Officers observed Reese holing a liquor bottle in his hand when they encountered him, and body camera video from the encounter showed Reese saying “they punched me first,” according to the complaint.

Reese is charged with unlawful assault. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.