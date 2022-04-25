STONEWOOD, W.Va. — A man has been charged after an alleged kidnapping incident in Stonewood.

Jason Maxson

On April 21, officers with the Stonewood Police Department received information of a man attacking and kidnapping a woman on Brannon Avenue in Stonewood, according to a criminal complaint.

On that date, Jason Maxson, 25, of Weston, drove to the residence in a Ford van and made contact with the victim, who was his wife. She told Maxson “she wasn’t leaving with him,” but she did get into the van, officers said.

When she attempted to exit the van, Maxson rolled down the van window, grabbed her by the arm, and “drove off while holding [her] in the van,” according to the complaint.

While Maxson held her against her will, he struck “her in the head and would not let [her] exit the moving van,” officers said.

Maxson has been charged with kidnapping. He is being held in Central Regional Jail without bond.