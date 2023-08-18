JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged following two separate alleged kidnapping events in Lewis County.

On Aug. 14, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department spoke with a victim in regards to two non-active domestic incidents which took place in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint.

Ryan Criss

In one of the incidents, which happened on July 4, Ryan Criss, 34, of Jane Lew, escalated an argument with the victim by “placing his hands around the [victim’s] neck and applying pressure to the point that the [victim] became lightheaded and began to gargle,” deputies said.

The victim stated that Criss choked her twice before taking the her to his vehicle under the claim that he was taking her to get food, but Criss “locked the doors and began driving her to Harrison County to his drug dealer’s house to force her to use methamphetamine so she would know what it was like to have an addiction,” according to the complaint.

Once Criss arrived “at the destination, [Criss] left the victim locked in the vehicle while attempting to make contact with his dealer, who was not home”; upon learning the drug dealer was not present, Criss “drove the victim home,” deputies said.

On Aug. 13, Criss grabbed the victim by the back of the head and forced her into a bedroom, according to a separate criminal complaint.

At that point, the victim “observed that gasoline had been poured all over the bed,” and Criss told the victim “if she attempted to contact anyone by any means, he would kill her,” and then “insinuated that he would do it with a knife,” deputies said.

During this time, Criss “escorted [the victim] everywhere inside and outside the residence,” and took the victim’s phone to “message people to say she was safe”; the victim was only able to escape when other people arrived at the residence, according to the complaint.

Criss has been charged with strangulation and two counts of kidnapping. He is being held in Central Regional Jail.