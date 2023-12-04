FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly forcing a woman into his truck at a gas station in Marion County and then driving away while there were three children in the vehicle.

On Dec. 2, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department to the Sheetz in Fairmont due to a report of a dispute taking place, according to a criminal complaint.

Glen Anderson

Deputies were advised that Glen Anderson, 24, of Barrackville, had grabbed a woman, put her in his truck and then driven toward the Fairmont Gateway Connector, deputies said.

While in the area of the High Level Bridge in Fairmont, deputies observed Anderson’s truck and began to follow, noting that Anderson sped up, which “might have been attempting to evade” deputies, according to the complaint.

After deputies saw a “passenger in that vehicle place their arm out of the passenger side window waving it up and down,” they attempted to perform a traffic stop near the Interstate 79 northbound entrance, deputies said.

The pursuit lasted until Anderson pulled into the Little General off of exit 137 near a fuel pump, and deputies ordered Anderson out of the vehicle and detained him, according to the complaint.

When deputies approached the truck, they observed “three small children in the back seat and a female in the front passenger seat who was crying and highly upset,” and the woman stated that Anderson “placed a gun to her head and struck her in the face,” deputies said.

Deputies were able to locate a firearm from underneath the center console of Anderson’s truck, which was not in a holster, according to the complaint.

In a formal statement from the victim, deputies learned that Anderson had gotten into an argument with her after seeing her “getting out of a vehicle with another subject,” and that as the victim attempted to get back into the vehicle, Anderson “grabbed her and ripped her out of the Jeep and had forced her into her his vehicle and would not let her roll her window down,” deputies said.

The victim then told deputies that Anderson “pulled a gun out and told her he was going to shoot her right there and kept telling her she was f***ing dead,” before Anderson “bashed [her] in the face,” according to the complaint.

Deputies noted that the victim had “slight swelling and redness on the right side of her face,” and video evidence from the scene showed “the female was physically and violently removed from the Jeep,” deputies said.

Anderson has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm, kidnapping, and three counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,012 bond.