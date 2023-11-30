SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly killing his dog with “a .223 AR-15 style rifle” in Harrison County.

On Nov. 29, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Odells Knob Road for a report of animal abuse.

Tyler Beale

When deputies arrived, they met with Tyler Beale, 28, of Shinnston, who stated “his dog was disobedient, so he took the dog outside and shot it,” deputies said.

While speaking with deputies, Beale stated that “he shot the dog approximately 15 feet away with a .223 AR-15 style rifle” and that “the first shot only maimed” the dog,” according to the complaint.

At that point, Beale “took a few steps toward the [dog] and shot it again, maliciously and intentionally killing” the dog,” deputies said.

Beale has been charged with cruelty to animals. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.