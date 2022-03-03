WEST UNION, W.Va. — A previous felon has been charged after he allegedly pointed a gun at four people in West Union.

On Feb. 15, a man brandished a firearm at four individuals at a 7-Eleven on W.Va. Rt. 18 North in West Union, according to a criminal complaint.

Rodney Blackmon

From statements West Union Police received from the victims of the incident, officers learned that Rodney Blackmon, 29, of West Union, “was mad because they were revving and test driving a dirt bike,” and while the victims were doing so, Blackmon “proceeded to yell and cuss at them because he had a baby in the car that was sleeping,” officers said.

At that point, Blackmon “exposed, unholstered and pointed the handgun he was carrying at the four victims,” and after the victims backed away, Blackmon returned to his vehicle, according to the complaint.

After learning that Blackmon had a previous felony conviction and was therefore prohibited from owning a firearm, officers executed a search warrant on his residence, during which time they “noticed a strong odor of marijuana from inside the house,” officers said.

Inside the home, were “two marijuana bongs along with marijuana,” and Blackmon “admitted he had in fact been smoking marijuana” while a 12-year-old child was present in the home. In Blackmon’s residence, officers also located three long guns, two semi-automatic pistols and a .22 derringer, as well as “various types of ammunition,” according to the complaint.

Blackmon has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,500 bond.