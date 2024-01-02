KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after pulling out a firearm and threatening to kill a victim during an altercation in Kingwood.

On Dec. 19, officers with the Kingwood Police Department received a call of a domestic incident taking place on West High Street in Kingwood, according to a criminal complaint.

Joseph DeBerry

When officers arrived, they made contact with a victim who stated that Joseph DeBerry, 26, of Kingwood, had been in an altercation with a woman at the residence, officers said.

During that altercation, DeBerry “got over top of [the victim] and pointed a pistol” at him, before “threatening him by saying, ‘I’m gonna f***ing kill you'”; the victim then fled the scene, according to the complaint.

DeBerry has been charged with wanton endangerment. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.