Man charged after allegedly punching 10-year-old boy in the face at Fairmont residence, officers say

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly punching a 10-year-old boy in the face at a residence in Fairmont, officers said.

On Oct. 23, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a domestic incident reported on Speedway Avenue in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Matthew Wolven

During the call, the caller stated that Matthew Wolven, 38, of Fairmont, had hit a 10-year-old boy in the face, officers said.

Once on scene, officers located Wolven behind the residence and met with the caller and the victim; when officers saw the victim, they observed “the left side of the victims[sic] face to be bright red and swollen,” as well as “a fresh bruise forming on his left orbital socket” and “red irritated spots on his shoulders,” according to the complaint.

The caller informed officers that she and Wolven had been arguing throughout the day; she went outside to speak with someone, and when she came back, she stated that “the [10-year-old boy] told her Wolven punched him in the face,” officers said.

The boy also told the caller that “Wolven began messing with him, being aggressive with him and attempting to take his phone,” and when the boy “told Wolven not to touch him any more,” Wolven “attempted to drag him off the couch,” according to the complaint.

When the boy pushed Wolven away, Wolven “struck him in the face with a closed fist,” officers said.

Wolven has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $75,012 bond.