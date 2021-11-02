Man charged after allegedly punching and kicking 14-year-old boy in Harrison County

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend, Indiana. (Getty Images)

SHINNSTON, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly punching and kicking a 14-year-old boy in Harrison County.

On Oct. 26, deputies received a call from an individual stating that a 14-year-old boy in his care had “left home not wanting to attend school,” according to the complaint.

The caller, Sean Scheuvront, 33, of Meadowbrook, did not know the location of the child and “wanted law enforcement to look for [the child] due to him leaving for work,” deputies said.

Deputies later learned that the juvenile had gotten onto the school bus; deputies had been advised of “this student being in a possible domestic situation,” according to the complaint.

A counselor at the school assisted deputies in investigating, during which time they learned that a school nurse had checked the child and “felt it was best if he went to the hospital for examination of his ribs,” deputies said.

The following day, deputies spoke with the juvenile — who had stayed with another caretaker the previous evening — who stated that Scheuvront “punched him in the face and kicked him in the ribs,” according to the complaint.

Deputies “could see a fresh bruised and swollen eye on the right side” of the boy’s face, deputies said.

After speaking with the juvenile, deputies made arrangements for the child to remain in another individual’s custody during which time CPS and deputies could perform an investigation, according to the complaint.

Scheuvront has been charged with child abuse.