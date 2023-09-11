JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly punching a woman in the face and threatening a group of people at a Jane Lew home with a knife.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, deputies with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department responded to a reported altercation at a residence on Virginia Street in Jane Lew, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they saw six people at the residence, one of whom “appeared to be in and out of consciousness and unable to communicate,” deputies said. The victim had “swelling around the left eye with bruising,” and deputies “observed redness around the victim’s neck,” according to the complaint.

Michael Romel

Witnesses at the scene said that Michael Romel, 26, of Weston, “had shown up at the residence and forced his way into the home after being asked to leave by multiple individuals,” and then gotten into an altercation with one of the people in the home, deputies said.

According to the complaint, a woman intervened, and Romel punched her in the face and “grabbed her by the throat” before another person intervened and also “got into a physical altercation” with Romel. After Romel left the home, he “pulled out a knife and advised he would stab them before leaving the area,” according to the complaint.

The victim was assessed and transported by EMS, deputies said.

Romel has been arrested and charged with malicious assault. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $75,000 surety/cash bail.