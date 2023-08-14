MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after deputies say he requested explicit photos from two juveniles in his care.

On Feb. 7, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a domestic disturbance taking place at the Timberline Apartments in Morgantown. When they arrived, they made contact with a woman who said two juvenile girls (14- and 11-years-old) made allegations of inappropriate behavior against Neal Albert, 32, of Preston County, according to a criminal complaint.

Neal Albert

According to the complaint, deputies then acquired a smartphone left at the residence that the woman said belonged to Albert. Deputies said that they acquired a search warrant on the smartphone to perform a forensic examination.

On Feb. 9, deputies said that they located a conversation on online chat service Discord between Albert and the 14-year-old where he “requested her to send an image of herself ‘shirtless’ electronically,” which “she did.” During the search of the phone, deputies also located inappropriate images of the 11-year-old female that were confirmed to be taken in their apartment bathroom, according to the complaint.

On July 19, deputies interviewed Albert, who claimed sole possession of the cell phone that had the inappropriate images on it, according to the complaint. Albert also confirmed that he communicated with both juveniles but “denied requesting shirtless images” from the 14-year-old, deputies said.

Albert has been charged with two counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person in a position of trust and one count each of possessing material of minors engaged in sexual activity, use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct and soliciting a minor via computer. He is being held without bond in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.