Man charged after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint and setting fire to woods in Upshur County

ROCK CAVE, W.Va. — A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a man at gunpoint and setting fire to the woods in Upshur County.

On Mar. 10, troopers with the Upshur County detachment of the West Viriginia State Police responded to the Gaines area of Rock Cave in reference to “a report of a male with a shotgun” who brandished the weapon at the owner of a 2018 Dodge Ram 3500 at Arlington Mini-Mart, according to a criminal complaint.

Chad Newcome

Troopers found the vehicle “within minutes,” and knew it to be driven by Chad Newcome, 40, of Rock Cave, and then “engaged in a high-speed vehicle pursuit,” troopers said.

During that time, the vehicle eluded troopers temporarily, but troopers were eventually able to find the stolen vehicle unoccupied “down an unmaintained roadway” in the Goshen area of Upshur County, according to the complaint.

While troopers “were investigating and securing the area, Newcome fired a shot and engaged officers in a threatening manner,” troopers said.

At that time, “[a] standoff ensued” which resulted in two hours of continued negotiations and “Newcome set fire to the woods,” while he “continued to fire rounds,” according to the complaint.

After troopers deployed a Taser on Newcome, he was taken into custody, after which time troopers discovered that Newcome “had fired multiple shots into a residence” belonging to a woman in Upshur County, troopers said.

Newcome has been charged with first-degree robbery, wanton endangerment and fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.